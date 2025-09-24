Ashlee Simpson Ross Announces Final Week Of Las Vegas Residency Shows

Instagram/@ashleesimpsonross

Ross shared with fans that the Las Vegas residency was set for its very last week and added three additional shows to the schedule for The Voltaire. The announcement generated a tidal wave of support, demanding further dates along the tour.

The city last sees the pop-rock icon Ashlee Simpson Ross performing. This kind of pop-rock-icon announced her final week of residency shows, telling the fans, “It’s our final week of shows!! See you tomorrow, Friday and Saturday! ❤️” The phrases seemed to have taken a different effect on all those who just love to watch her shows at the Voltaire.

From those statements, a surge of emotions and reactions followed; a passionate long-term follower uttered: “I love it every second of this show!!! Excited for the new chapter!!! We need you back gurl!!! What an incredible Artist!!!” These feelings just perfectly reflect how millions of people feel about these final shows.

An attendee summed it all up: “Fantastic experience! The Voltaire staff was top notch and kind. Positive crowd vibes. Superhero band. Ashlee rocked!” That honestly makes you regret not seeing one! The energy was there.

But here’s when things get a little more interesting: the comments section became a full-blown petition on behalf of the fans. A fan begged, “I love you Ash! Wish I could travel to these shows! Please consider touring and a new album. For me? 🙏🏻🧡🤞🏻”. That desperation is kind of cute though, to be honest.

The cries for more shows are too overwhelming. “Must announce more dates! ❤️❤️🙌 It’s tooo good 😘,” said one, while another added, “pls tour all over queen! 🖤🎸” The people have spoken; they want Ashlee back on the road ASAP.

Those begging shall not cease anytime soon: “Please please please tour. The millennial girlies will show up I promise!!!” would be a great introductory case for the demographic that grew up on Ashlee’s music. An international fan followed suit with a desperate plea: “😍😍😍world tourrrr pleaseeeee!!!! Come to Mexico ❤️❤️❤️,” upping the ante.

That devotion goes into another bordering as one fan says that she traveled all the way from Switzerland: “I’m on my way there✈️😍 see you on Friday! From Switzerland with love💙” Now, that’s hardcore commitment to seeing your favorite artist perform.

Then, even the venue team gets involved. A Starbucks staff member from The Venetian said, “I work at the Venetian I am so sad these shows have been selling out. I wanna come! Come to Starbucks ask for Samantha one of your biggest fans from the 2000’s ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Can’t keep off when having to be so near!

I mean, nostalgia is huge. “I so wish I was there! 😭 Ok so the last time I saw you was when you were a surprise guest at @ddlovato Holy Fvck tour! And the time before that was your Autobiography tour! Pleeeease go on tour 🥲🥲” stated one fan, leading us back to the 2000s.

However, among all these replies becomes clear that Ashlee Vegas residency has been more than just shows – it’s the bigger picture of reunion between the artist and the fans that have supported her career from the first stage. From the frenzied reaction to these final dates, there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that the demand for Ashlee Simpson Ross music has never been higher.

Another one forming a practical demand and expression for this experience is the line, “Life-changing show and please sell the merch online too!” This energy reflects that side of the story how these final shows bring together Ashlee’s legacy of having a core relationship with her audience Till this day after all these years. The event also brought to mind the recent Las Vegas Film Festival. In a recent family update, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross revealed their son’s new room. The singer also took a moment to express her love for MTV after a recent appearance.