'As the World Turns' star Marnie Schulenburg dies

Actress Marnie Schulenburg, star of As the World Turns and One Life to Live, died at the age of 38. It is reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The cause of death was the fourth stage of breast cancer, which the artist was diagnosed in December 2019, 5 months after she gave birth to a daughter.

For a long time, Schulenburg was treated in one of the US clinics, but on May 8, on Mother's Day, the star was sent home so that she could spend the last days with her family, husband, actor Zach Robidas, and two-year-old daughter Koda.

Then the artist said that she was happy to spend time with her child and loved ones: "I know that I am here for the sake of Koda; this is the best gift I can give her. But now, I think I've come to terms with the fact that she's getting a half-dead version of me. My mother gave 100% of herself to my upbringing and growing up, or at least it seemed to me so. I want to give Koda the same, but I have to be kind to myself and remember that nothing lasts forever."

Schulenburg's fame was brought by such projects as "As the World Turns" and "One Life to Live." This year, viewers will be able to watch the TV series City on a Hill, in which the actress took part during the struggle with a terrible diagnosis.

