As Kevin Federline Posts Videos Throughout Their Dispute, Britney Spears Requests That The Problems With Her Sons Stay Confidential

The ongoing public argument between Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline centers on Spears' connection with their two children.

In a since-deleted Post on Instagram from Wednesday, Spears, 40, referred to her two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, as "vindictive" and said they had been neglecting her.

They would see me; she said, "come in the door, go directly to their room and lock the door!!!" "I know that teens are just difficult to deal with at that age... but come on, there's being impolite, then there's being Full of hate... "Why would they come to see me if they don't even come to see me? But I refrained from saying that because I must be polite!!"

She said in the final line of her Instagram story, "It crushes my heart because, despite the reality that it isn't about wins and losses, it appears to me that brutality prevails these days!! But I find it difficult to comprehend how I devoted 20 years of my life to those children; everything revolved around them! I want them to take my breath away."

Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, responded to Spears' statement by telling TMZ that the children had made the decision to remove themselves from the singer on their own.

Later on, Wednesday, Federline, 44, uploaded a number of manipulated videos from four years earlier to his Instagram account in which the singer can be seen seems to dispute with the lads.

He stated that he and the sons agreed to release the videos "as a family" and that "the falsehoods had to end" in the caption. In response to Federline on Thursday, Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart begged Federline to protect his ex's dignity in a comment to people.

"Britney has consistently provided for her kids, and she adores them. Whether he knows it or not, Mr. Federline has harmed not only the dignity and confidentiality of the mother of his children, whose dignity he should safeguard, "The declaration said.