As A Humorous Caution To Any Prospective Suitors For His Daughter, Tom Brady Issued The Following Message

Over the past weekend, Tom Brady cracked a sarcastic joke about the prospective suitors that his daughter Vivian, who is just nine years old, might have in the future.

The 45-year-old quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shared a photo of a Halloween tombstone on his Instagram Stories on Sunday. The shot featured the words "Anyone Who Dates My Daughter" scrawled across the top of the monument.

I've made myself quite clear; Brady added over the image with two crying-laughing emojis and a red heart to indicate that he was joking.

The NFL star and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have a single child together, and her name is Vivian. Benjamin, who is 12 years old, is the couple's other child, while Brady also has a son, John, who is 15 years old, from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Despite rumors that he is having marital problems with his supermodel wife, the all-star athlete is allegedly intent on providing the best upbringing for his children, according to recent statements from sources to Page Six.

According to information provided to us in September by a reliable source, he is currently with the children. He is focusing his efforts on becoming the best possible father.

An earlier report stated that Gisele Bündchen, 42, and Tom Brady, 41, were arguing about the football player's choice to come out of retirement, with the source pointing out that Gisele has traditionally been the one to take care of the couple's children.

According to the source, although they had previously decided that he would retire to devote more time to his family, he ultimately decided against doing so.

Following reports of tension in his marriage, Brady addressed the media to discuss the significance of family.

Football and family have always been the most significant things in my life, so this is an excellent time of year, the father of three stated on his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray.

He said, "I'm finding serenity in other areas of life and just love the time I get to spend with my kids now that they are becoming a little bit older."