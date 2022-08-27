Armie Hammer's Assertions Weren't Obvious To Me, According To The Cannibal Movie's Director Luca Guadagnino

The director of Armie Hammer 's 2017 movie Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino, claims that nothing in his new movie Bones and All is connected to one of Hammer's most recent scandals.

When he revealed the movie, which tackles cannibalism concepts, Guadagnino was questioned by Deadline if he "anticipated" the brow response on social media.

"I failed to realize it. When I started to hear about some of these overtones on social media afterward, I became aware of this, "the filmmaker, 51, stated.

In the forthcoming documentary series House of Hammer, it is mentioned that Hammer, 35, has been convicted by his ex-girlfriends of harboring thoughts of cannibalism. A Hammer representative was contacted by PEOPLE for comment regarding the claims, but no response was received.

In an interview with Deadline, Guadagnino stated that Bones and All, which stars Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg, two Call Me by Your Name actors, "had been in production for a number of years until" it was "presented to" him in 2020.

The director stated that Bones and All caught his attention because he "responded quickly to these folks who are marginalized and living at the margin of society."

Guadagnino stated, "Any connection to anything else only happens in the realm of social media, which I do not partake in. There is no connection between our desire to make this movie and this type of internet mud-slinging, so we should just brush it off.

He continued, "I would rather speak about what the picture has to say than stuff that has absolutely nothing to do with it.

Guadagnino continued, "Women have historically been positioned in lower positions by patriarchal unearned privilege, and it's essential for that unfairness to be acknowledged in a productive manner so that it gives about true progress.

It's a farce towards the basic need for change in attitudes to the aspects in which we work together and cope with one another.