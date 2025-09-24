Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty Unveils Wicked-Inspired Makeup Collection

Instagram/@arianagrande

Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. beauty has teased the world with new makeup goodies inspired by ‘Wicked'”. Set to release on October 1: “#rembeautyxwickedforgood” will release “bewitching hues” and “shimmering duochromes” to promote the film with Grande cast as Glinda.

Fans went berserk following the release of first unofficial color swatches from the R.E.M. Beauty account. The announcement was pretty uneventful but promised “a collection that allows you to awaken your magic and tell a story.” The drop is timed for midnight on October 1st ET, or 9 PM, September 30th PT.

Reactions came in within a minute, and under the comment section, there was pure excitement and unconditional praise: “stunning !! :,) we need more pics from this shoot !!!” The common so-called “need for more pics” only emphasized how visually charging the teaser was.

The hype was through the roof. Another user summed it up: “Omggg yassss it’s finally here🖤🖤,” indicating how long the anticipation had been building. “Ethereal” was a word used by more than one person-with a fan hollering back, “ETHEREAL, give me 14 of ‘em!.” The way Arianators express excitement is absolute exuberance.

While the ludicrous act types of comments came through, they were fitting with the theme of ‘Wicked.’ “✨️She was a fairy 🧚♀️ ✨️,” one user noted, while another proclaimed, “GOD IS A WOMAN IS GONNA BE BACK WITH A BANGER WITH THIS ONE 😍🤍✨,” in reference to a cult classic by Grande and promising a culture-shock-level event. The term “face card” also came up; it’s slang for someone’s stunning facial appearance, which means Grande’s looks in the promos were a huge topic of conversion.

Amidst the flood of reactions came some very valid questions and bigger conversations in the mix. One of the fans asked outright, “will there be green eyeshadow?”—genuinely the thousand-dollar question when you think about the iconic green face of Elphaba, the other leading character in ‘Wicked’. It’s a sign that fans are thinking much more deeply about something literally tied-in-the-flesh to aesthetic references from the film.

This post unintentionally opened a gate as the place to vent about Grande’s upcoming tour, with one comment willing to go on concerning how the South American and Asian fans feel left out: “If your tour is just to favor the same fans as always, it might be better not to announce it at all,” which shows how any bit of news from Grande sparks bigger discussions about where she is going with her career.

There was an attempt to distract the whole conversation, pushing baseless claims of Grande stealing from a different makeup artist. However, those claims were drowned out by the overwhelming support and general positive reaction. If taken collectively, what comes across clear is that the coming together of R.E.M. Beauty and ‘Wicked’ is a much-awaited collaboration of beauty and blockbuster Cinema. The collection is going to be big and supported by all the hype for the movie and Grande’s current running dominance in the beauty industry. This collaboration is every artist’s dream: merging the magical world of fantasy with beauty behind-the-scenes and then offering some magic to fans and beauty lovers. The collection notably includes a new plumping lip gloss that has been highly anticipated. This news comes after Frankie James Grande recently celebrated his sister’s success, and it’s clear that Ariana Grande continues to build excitement with every release.