Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty Launches Limited Edition Wicked Collection

Instagram/@arianagrande

‘Wicked’ movie has obviously got the beauty brand behind it, which explains the remark by the company for the limited edition collection. The collection drops on October 1st, at 12 midnight ET, on rembeauty.com. It can basically share the limelight with ‘Wicked,’ slated for release on November 21, in which Grande takes on the role of Glinda.

Advertisement

Here’s the thing: The R.E.M. Beauty Instagram posted about the “bubble pops tomorrow,” giving off a darkly minimalist vibe. This confirms that the @wickedmovie collection will hit those shores on October 1st, at exactly midnight Eastern Time, or for the Pacific Ocean-side friends, at 9 PM on September 30th. A bubble emoji was included in the post- leading to a wink-and-lite reference to Grande’s former pop image as the “good witch” Glinda, who makes her entrance in a floating bubble.

Pure excitement erupted from the Arianators. The crowd went wild with numerous comments around the “bubble” theme, dubbing Grande “our girl in the bubble” and “our bubble girl.” The excitement was tangible, as yet another user expressed, “I can’t wait to be THAT girl in the bubble,” engaging in wistful longing for the ethereal Glinda aesthetic. Another user simply mentioned that this woman is “pure ART,” recognizing the profound connection fans share between Grande as an artist and her beauty brand.

That did not keep some comments from straying into unrelated political remarks. A couple of comments took the “bubble” concept quite literally: “Lost my support! You’re just another illuminati puppet, pushing the leftist agenda. Sad. Stay in your bubble of make-believe.” Yet another claimed she was “Attacking Trump voters,” thus sparking an unrelated cultural debate around the beauty launch.

Alongside the hype and controversy, hope poured forth from the fans about the line’s specifics. “If there are more shade of the lip stain I will scream 😭 best product ever!!” demonstrates that outside the brand, consumers are strongly interested in the quality and range of formulations produced by R.E.M. Beauty. Another user increased the potential for confusion by seeking clarification with “website says October 1st tho? which one is it.” An incidental minor detail that might confuse the general public on an otherwise hot launch of a product.

Advertisement

The visual vibe sparked some nostalgia for the followers. Many comments referenced Grande’s 2015 music video for “Focus”; one user said, “It’s like focus but glindafied.” The observation thus grounds Grande’s present cinematic venture in her established music career, creating a full-circle moment for long-time fans. When layered with excitement, personal connections, and political discourse, these comments portray the grandeur of the artistes’ appeal. Whatever the brand dabbles in-music, film, or beauty-practice-is also one that conjures much discourse far and beyond its immediate scope. As of now, the Wicked collection launch is not just any typical product drop; it is the major cultural gathering of the audience that connects fandom, fashion, with a sprinkle of movie magic. The bubble is officially popped and everyone is eyeing the scene. Ariana Grande recently teased a new plumping lip gloss, and her brother Frankie James Grande celebrated her recent VMA triumph.