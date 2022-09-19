Are Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Dating? Gigi Hadid's Dad Comments On The Speculation

Leonardo DiCaprio recently broke up with girlfriend of several years, Camila Morrone and word on the block is that Leo is already back on the prowl. Rumors have begun flying around that Leonardo is now dating model Gigi Hadid. If the rumors are true than that would be a big problem for all the internet trolls who have a theory that Leo does not date anyone over the age of 25 since Gigi Hadid is 27 years old.

However, Gigi Hadid's dad has recently spoken about the rumors and despite not knowing for sure, he seems pretty confident that Gigi and Leo are just friends. His exact comments while speaking to the DailyMail were as follows:

“They have known each other for some time. I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man. I liked him. I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio. I don’t think they are dating. I believe they are just good friends. But I really don’t know.”

Gigi's father made it clear though that he does not interfere in his daughter's life and she can date whomever she wants to date. He said, “I have no say in who she is dating.”

The rumors regarding the two have been around for a while now but their first ever photographs together were revealed on 12th of September when they were seen going to an exclusive club in New York together. The club is named Casa Cipriani and the details of the encounter were revealed by a source close by the scene. The source narrated the outing and the new relationship in the following words:

“Gigi arrived at Casa Cipriani a while after Leo did. They like going there because they can be private and not worry about pictures being taken of them or people noticing them too much. They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi… He likes her but things are still new.”

Neither Leo nor Gigi has commented on the (possible) relationship so far.