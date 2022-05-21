Apple Music Launches Live Concert Series Starting with Harry Styles . The popular music service is launching a new series of Apple Music Live concerts. The series will be absolutely free to subscribers in 167 countries, and the leading representatives of the modern music industry will take the stage. Describing their new project, the service stated that they are designed to "provide popular stars with the largest platform for live performance and the ability to communicate live with the audience . "

This innovation continues the general trend of artists broadcasting their performances to attract listeners who cannot attend concerts in person. In December, Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert was streamed on Amazon Prime, becoming the most-watched performance in history. And last month, youtube broadcast the Coachella festival live, and millions of viewers gathered to watch it.

At its first concert, Apple Music Live will feature Harry Styles. The concert will take place at the UBS Arena in Long Island in the heart of New York. Real and virtual viewers will hear together the debut third album of Harry's House right on the day of its release on May 20. The performance will air at 9:00 pm ET, but those unable to watch that day will be able to re-air on May 22 at noon ET and May 26 at 5 am ET.

Already now, on the page of the virtual event, viewers are invited to watch Harry Styles' interview with Zane Lowe. Although the service has not yet announced who will be the hero of the next broadcasts, it is possible that priority will be given to artists with whom they have already collaborated in the past.