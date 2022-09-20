Apparently, Kyle Abrams And Deepti Vempati Are No Longer Together

Performers from "Love Is Blind" Just days after their relationship was confirmed on the hit Netflix reality series, Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati have broken up. Abrams posted on Instagram on Monday, "I know many of you are interested as to where Deepti and I stand today."

In the early summer after filming After the Alter, we decided to proceed in different directions. For those who have stuck with us through our periods of extreme vulnerability, we are truly grateful. He then shared that he had recently started a new relationship, the details of which he asked me to keep quiet for the time being.

There's no way for me to know what the future holds. I intend to enjoy the present moment from now on and not look back. However, Vempati has not commented on the breakdown of their partnership.

When Abrams and his then-girlfriend announced that they were breaking up, he wasn't the only cast member to feel bad for him. Don't fret, as Shayne Jansen put it. Stay alert and I'll paparazzi the hell out of them.

Abrams and Vempati, both 31, decided to take their relationship to the next level while filming the second season of Love Is Blind: After the Altar. Abrams told Vempati, "I want to just begin a relationship like a legitimate one with you," indicating his desire to be exclusive rather than remaining in an uncertain status.

We're going to put this into practice?" she inquired as they stood chatting on the balcony. Abrams said, "Yeah, absolutely. As in, "I'm aiming to." Abrams told People he was hesitant to abandon his friendship with Vempati and make such a move.

Because "I don't want this to fail," I placed an incredible amount of pressure on myself. The reason I didn't want to get involved was that she was my best friend, the construction worker explained.