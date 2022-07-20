Anya Taylor-Joy Reported Ties The Knot With Malcolm McRae In A Courthouse Wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy is a very famous actress who's best known for her role in "The Queen’s Gambit". The woman is a huge inspiration to people, not just for her stunning looks but also for her incredible acting. Malcolm McRae is also an actor and is widely loved for his incredible range in acting.

Just a few months after a rumor of their engagement surfaced, Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy have gotten married. They got married in a beautiful courthouse wedding in the USA before Anya Taylor-Joy went back to Australia to finish filming "Furiosa", a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road."

In June, the rumors of their engagement had begun after Anya Taylor-Joy flashed a ring on her finger while on a private jet in Sydney. A source mentioned that she had flashed her driver the ring before getting in the car. It could be because she was dancing or it could be her showing off her ring.

The couple has been dating for at least a year and first appeared at a red carpet event in February. They attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party together. She has also spoken about her partner in interviews. She could not stop gushing about him and telling the world that she thought he was incredible.

She mentioned that both of them love to read. She thought of them as being eighty years old and seven years old at the same time and mentioned that she loves that aspect of them. Anya Taylor-Joy has also gotten a role as Princess Peach in the new "Super Mario Bros" movie.

Fans are incredibly happy for the two and have sent so much love and appreciation their way. They wish the couple a happy marriage. Fans are super excited to see the two young people settle in their life and have genuinely enjoyed the news. Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae seem happy together and knowing that their two favorite stars are having a good time together makes the fans of both glad.