Announcement Of The Cast For Bachelor In Paradise

Some of your favorites might be coming back for another shot at love, according to ABC's announcement of the first batch of Bachelor in Paradise singles for the summertime in Mexico.

Casey Woods, Romeo Alexander, and Brandon Jones from Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, as well as Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season, are among the men on the original cast lineup.

Michael Allio, Andrew Spencer, and Justin Glaze are three more men from Katie Thurston's season.

The majority of the fresh cast is made up of women, notably Shanae Ankney, Hunter Haag, Sierra Jackson, Hailey Malles, Kira Mengistu, Genevieve Parisi, Jill Chin, Serene Russell, and Teddi Wright, who were all on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor.

On the beach will also be Lace Morris from Ben Higgins' season and Brittany Galvin from Matt James' season, both of which debuted in 2016.

Lace has visited Paradise before. In 2016, at the series' season 3 finale, she became engaged to Grant Kemp.

In a preview for the new season, the singles talked briefly about what they hope to find in Paradise.

Justin weighs in on the possibility of Paradise drama, which is sure to be rampant if season 8 is anything like previous ones. "I'm not interested in drama, so don't count on me. However, you'll catch me in the corner sipping my tea, "He claims.

Hunter says, "I truly wish Shanae isn't on the beach." She is unfortunate to hear Shanae's opening line: "Look who's going to the beach?"

However, not everyone considers drama or love. I heard Wells [Adams] has a heavy pour, so I'm anticipating seeing him on the beach," Lace quips.

As viewers are aware, the cast of Bachelor in Paradise changes every summer. That implies that more as-yet-unnamed Bachelor Nation alums will eventually crash the party in search of romance.