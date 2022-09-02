Anne Heche's Son Homer Files For Legal Guardianship Of His Little Brother

It has been several weeks since Anne Heche died and this is around the time when the legal matters surrounding the deceased are brought up. In Anne's case, she has left no will for her last wishes which makes it anyone's guess what is going to happen next. However, Anne's son Homer Laffoon, who is 20 year old has decided to take matters into his own hands and is stepping into the legal domain.

First and foremost, Homer has requested that he should be made the administrator of Anne's estate. Homer filed in all the relevant paperwork for the process with the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Secondly, Homer has also requested that he should be named the legal guardian of his little brother Atlas who is 13 year old. It should be noted that while Atlast is Homer's little brother because they share a mother, the two do not share a father.

Anne shared Homer with her ex Coley Laffoon while she welcomed Atlas into the world with ex James Tupper. Both of Anne's exes took to Instagram to express their grief at the time of her death.

Coley talked about how much he loved Anne and how Homer was doing during the terrible situation. Coley said that while the situation is tough, Homer is a rough boy and he is surrounded by family and friends who love him so he is alright.

Tupper simply posted a picture of Anne with the caption underneath reading, “Love you forever” next to a broken-heart emoji.

Anne Heche was declared legally dead on the 12th of August after being hospitalized for several days. Anne was involved in a horrible car accident as she was speeding down an LA street. Her car ran into an LA home at full speed. The residents of the house were not harmed but Anne was trapped under the rubble for several hours before being rescued and taken to a hospital. By the time she had reached the hospital, Anne was unconscious and was kept on life-support for several days before being declared legally dead.