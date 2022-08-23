Anne Heche To Be Laid In The Hollywood Forever Cemetery After Funeral

Anne Heche was one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood history who recently passed away at the age of 53. Anne was declared dead after a horrible car crash left her with several severe injuries and no brain activity whatsoever. Anne will now be laid to rest at a place that is deemed fit for a star of her status, the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which is known for having the graves of some of the most famous and influential people in Hollywood history. After she is cremated, Anne will be laid alongside the likes of Judy Garland, Jayne Mansfield, Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone, Hattie McDaniel, and Mickey Rooney, etc.

A few weeks ago, Anne's car was speeding down a street in Los Angeles when it got out of her control and crashed straight into a house. No one in the house was harmed but the crash started a huge fire which took a while to put out and Anne could not be removed from the wreckage until the fire was put out. When she was being removed from the wreckage, Anne was still conscious but later lost consciousness as she reached the hospital. Anne was kept on life-support for a little while before being declared legally dead due to a complete lack of brain damage.

Anne was registered as an organ donor and hence was kept on life-support a little while longer to evaluate her organs and was later given the walk of honor, in which the entire staff of the hospital lines the halls while the body is moved around the hospital and thanked.

People from all walks of the entertainment industry took to various platforms to express their grief over the passing of Anne and lamented at the bright light that the world had lost. Anne was previously known for dating television host Ellen Degeneres who also expressed her deep sorrow at this tragic news.

Anne's last movie, Girl In Room 13 which she finished before her passing will be premiering in September.