Anne Hathaway's stunning appearance at the Bulgari Gala Dinner in Paris

The actress eclipsed other stars at a jewelry brand party.

On Monday, actress and loyal Bulgari brand ambassador Anne Hathaway arrived in Paris for the presentation of the new high jewelry collection and posed for a photo at the Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders gala dinner with her colleagues.

Appearing at the photo call, Ann instantly attracted the attention of guests and reporters - the appearance in a bright yellow Valentino set of mini shorts and a maxi shirt became one of the highlights of the movie star's career.

The actress looked simply stunning, including flawless makeup with emphasis on the eyes and high hair with careless strands framing her face. Ann completed her outfit with elegant sandals and - in accordance with the theme of the party - a luxurious necklace and a precious Bulgari watch.

Also, that evening, actress Priyanka Chopra, lead singer of the South Korean group Blackpink Lisa (Lalisa Manoban), Carla Bruni, and other eminent guests shone at the photocall.

In a previous post, Filming for Maternal Instinct is in full swing in New Jersey, a remake of the 2018 French drama Masse-Depassa of the same name, starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain.

The film is set in the 1960s, and costume designers capture the spirit of the decade with unparalleled accuracy through images of heroines. In the frame, Anne appears in a blue wrapped maxi dress and a wig that mimics Jackie Kennedy's style.

The final touch of the picture was pistachio plastic-framed goggles, white satin gloves, and a beautiful matching mesh.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a new selfie on her Instagram, and fans are excited to see her glittering photo. The photo is going viral on social media.

Priyanka poses for the Bulgarian Eden the Garden of Wonders event in Paris with Anne Hathaway and Black Punk's Lisa. The girls took part in the ceremony and took some beautiful views on the red carpet.