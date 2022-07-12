Anne Hathaway Takes Barbie Style To New Heights In a Sparkling Pink Mini Dress

A bright pink shade is gaining momentum again and conquering the hearts of world celebrities. This color has taken over celebrity wardrobes, and Anne Hathaway is just one of the fair sex to embrace the trend.

At the Valentino couture show in Rome, the actress sat front row in a sparkling mini dress from the Italian house for fall/winter 2022.

Crafted in Valentino's signature shade Pink PP, the model is covered in sparkling sequins and features a mock neckline, a structured flounced skirt, and ruffles under the bust.

Hathaway maintained the color scheme in the rest of her look, wearing bright pink Bratz-inspired platform shoes from Garavani and a mini shoulder bag.

This is far from the first time Ann has taken Valentino's rich pink pigment into her stellar turn. In May, she appeared at one of the events of the Cannes Film Festival in a pantsuit from this collection.

The actress completed the combination with high heels and diamond earrings. Since creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli introduced the truly juicy and explosive shade Valentino Pink PP, first developed by Pantone, it has firmly established itself in 40 different looks from the collections of the fashion house.

"By reducing the palette to a single hue, Piccioli maximizes expressive possibilities with a seeming lack of possibilities.

The abundance of pink elements can cause a visual shock, but at the same time reveal the unique character of a person, focus on the face and eyes," the description of the collection says.

In any case, we advise you to take a bold shade into service because, with it, you will definitely not go unnoticed.

What has couture been associated with for many decades?

Of course, this is a story about courage, originality, and lack of boundaries. Outlandish designs, an abundance of sequins, feathers, decor, voluminous styles, or surreal details.

Advertisement

For world designers, high fashion always remains an opportunity to tell about themselves and show their talent in a completely different way.