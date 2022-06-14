Anna Wintour Went to Breakfast Wearing Adidas x Gucci Collaboration

Anna Wintour , global editorial director of Vogue and editor-in-chief of Vogue US, tried on a suit from the joint collection of Adidas and Gucci.

Anna Wintour met for breakfast with her friend - restaurateur Keith McNally. In the institution, Wintour and McNally took a photo, which the latter shared on Instagram.

The editor-in-chief of American Vogue was captured in bright clothes from the Adidas x Gucci collaboration. The collection is already available on the website and in Gucci boutiques.

“I had a meeting with Anna Wintour this morning,” McNally wrote on the social network. “As usual, Anna wanted something from me. For the tenth time, she begged me to be on the cover of Vogue. I told her, and I said again: no way!

Actress Megan Fox and her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, attended the premiere of Taurus at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Pictures of the couple appeared in the Getty Images photobank.

Taurus premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 9th. The picture was presented by the leading actors - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. The actress appeared in public in a scarlet leather midi-length bustier dress from the Italian brand Sportmax and pointed stilettos.

The rapper, in turn, was dressed in a trouser suit made of shiny white fabric and sneakers. His image was complemented by accessories: a string of pearls, rings, and an earring in the form of a blood syringe. “The devil is in the details,” he said, showing off the unusual decoration on social networks.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly confirmed their romance in June 2020 and announced their engagement in January 2022. For the actress, this marriage will be the second: in 2010, she married Brian Austin Green, whom she dated for about six years before marriage, and in February 2022, the couple officially divorced.