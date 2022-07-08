Angelina Jolie walked around Rome in a stylish outfit

The actress was photographed by street photographers. While in the summer, many stars take a break from work and go on a well-deserved vacation, Angelina Jolie continues to work. Now the star is shooting the film Without Blood, which is being filmed in Italy.

The day before, the actress was filmed walking around Rome. The company on her trip to Angie was her children: 17-year-old Zahara and 13-year-old Vivienne, Jolie's biological daughter from her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

In public, the star appeared in a flowing sand-colored long dress with a slit from the waist and high-waisted trousers. To make the walk as comfortable as possible, Angelina put on espadrilles.

Obviously, heels are not the most suitable shoes for long walks in Rome. Jolie completed her look with a large brown leather bag and sunglasses.

The actress and her daughters did a little shopping, but they did not go to luxury boutiques but to local shopping streets, where Jolie tried on several bracelets. The star also looked into the spice shop, where she did not leave empty-handed.

Well, the paparazzi that day was lucky enough to shoot Angelina not only with her two daughters but also with her colleague Salma Hayek - in Jolie's film, she starred.

As Variety reports, Angelina Jolie is writing, directing, and producing an upcoming film. The film is based on the best-selling international novel by Italian author Alessandro Baricco.

The publication also said that the film was produced by Fremantle. Julie Productions The Apartment Pictures, founded by Lorenzo Maili. And De Maio Entertainment, founded by Lorenzo De Maio.

Angelina, who is also directing the new film Without Blood Hayek and Demián Bichir, continues her search for the Italian capital with her children. The staff went to Campo De Fiori, where they visited a spice stall and bought kitchen utensils, pasta, and custom jewelry.