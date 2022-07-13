Angelina Jolie Attended A Maneskin Concert With Her Daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt

Angelina Jolie rarely appears in public: in her free time, the actress is engaged in raising six children and charity projects.

In the star's busy schedule, there is practically no place for entertainment, but the actress always has time to spend with children.

The paparazzi captured Angelina with her daughter in Rome this weekend at a Måneskin concert.

Judging by the photos, the actress had fun singing along to the hits of the Italian rock band along with her 16-year-old daughter Shiloh.

Trying to blend in with the crowd, the film "Maleficent" star chose an outfit of a black shirt and matching trousers. Her daughter chose a similar look.

Similar outfits only strengthened the visual similarity: growing up, Shiloh begins to look more and more like a famous mother.

It is noteworthy that a few years ago, Shiloh planned to have a sex change operation.

The press claimed that Hollywood actors allowed their underage daughters to start taking hormones for transgender transition, but the girl's last appearance on the red carpet proved that she had left this idea in the past.

In a previous post, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, is the first biological child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The girl appeared immediately after birth on the front pages of all world publications.

In addition, many fans of the star couple were sure that Shiloh would become the world's most beautiful child. So the girl is already used to the attention of the public.

Interestingly, until recently, Shilo preferred unisex, asked to be called John, and was seriously thinking about a sex change operation.

Genuine, Angie acted smarter and suggested that her daughter try on the images of a man and a woman and only then work drastically.

Apparently, it worked because the last few times, we saw Shiloh on the red carpet exclusively in dresses.

So, at the premiere of "The Eternals" in Los Angeles, she came in a beige outfit, which echoed the outfit of Angie herself. And on October 24, the girl again surprised Internet users.