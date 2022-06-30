Angelina Jolie and her daughters show what to wear when it's hot outside, like in Italy

Movie star rests with children in between filming. Oscar-winner Angelina Jolie is spending this summer in Italy with her family.

In May, she began filming her next directorial project, Without Blood, a film adaptation of the book of the same name by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco, for which she acquired the rights in 2017.

Jolie adapted the novel herself and is producing the film with independent company Freemantle, with whom she has signed a three-year contract. The film stars Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir.

The film crew filmed the scenes in Puglia, and now they have moved to Rome, which, obviously, Jolie's daughters are pleased about - you can't imagine a better place than the Italian capital for shopping!

Reporters filmed the actress and her 17-year-old daughter Zahara during a shopping run.

47-year-old Angelina chose a flared white top with wide straps, white trousers made of thin linen, Louis Vuitton sandals, stylish sunglasses, and a voluminous black leather Yves Saint Laurent bag for a weekend walk.

Zahara also opted for a black and white gamut: a knitted crop top, a tight skirt with a high slit, and Converse sneakers.

On the same day, the paparazzi caught the lens of two other daughters of Jolie.

16-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old Vivien walked around the Eternal City together, also not forgetting to look into the shops. The sisters' outfits were based around short denim shorts:

Vivienne wore a black top and a plaid shirt, and Shiloh a white printed T-shirt, black hoodie, and favorite burgundy Vans.

In a previous post, 16-year-old Shiloh has chosen an energetic hobby: the daughter of star parents is dancing at the Millennium Dance Complex and succeeds in it.

Advertisement

The other day, the girl's instructor, Hamilton Evans, shared a video on social networks in which Shilo dances in the company of other students to the song Lizzo - About Damn Time.