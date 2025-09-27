Andrew Rannells Hosts The Great American Baking Show Halloween Special

Instagram/@andrewrannells

A celebrity baking competition, with just the right setting for Halloween, has been conceptualized. Rotten Tomatoes have treated the internet to this trailer for an early look at ‘The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Halloween,’ hosted by Andrew Rannells. This Halloween special will be streaming from your home on The Roku Channel starting October 1st and offers a truly eerie twist to the traditional baking competition.

The treat for Halloween is this delight of a competition. Rotten Tomatoes let loose the trailer for ‘The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Halloween,’ strongly implying a festive mixture of baking fails and occasionally decent celebrities. Rannells looks to be working himself up with a lot of theatrical panache.

At the beginning of the trailer, Rannells realizes this is too much stuff, laughing with a fright. “Hosting actually comes… super natural for me,” he claims and then continues with a belly laugh-riot welcome, “Happy Halloween, Bakers! Welcome to the first ever Great American Baking Show Halloween special. So I hope you’ll suit to be terrified. On your marks, get set, bake!” A fast-cut scene in chaos in the kitchen has one baker yelling, “Oh, shoot. It’s too heavy,” and another responding in a calm voice, “There’s a zombie in the kitchen.” The judges don’t hold anything back; one of them, including Chef Isley, says, “It’s a bit claggy.”

Just past this, hundreds of reactions poured in. One user simply gave out raw excitement: “Ooooh love this!!! Can’t wait to watch.” Another comment referenced the fun casting: “A mini Happy Endings reunion! 😍.” This is for Rannells and Adam Pally, who star in the special.

Adam Pally was commented on by a user who noticed the biggest “detail”: “@adam.pally in GLASSES?? Oh I’m there.” This small observation threw down the excitement in no time as everyone agreed that even the tiniest style choice matters.

Comments were not all celebratory. One commenter became a little bewildered on the show’s finer points of branding, questioning, “Not in the Great British Bake Off?” This illustrates how the original British show could put women and men before their TV screens, and even to this day, keeps a very loyal cult following, despite this subtle brand tweak for the American version, or what some may call a spinoff.

A charming comment produced a voice actor slant: “Is Remy voice from Ratatouille 🐀 there so he must be good baker 🧐👨🍳.” These witty fans threw in a pun on Patton Oswalt’s voice work, coupled with the baking theme.

Needless to say, the timing of this announcement also triggered a snappy correction from a proud Halloween enthusiast, “Nearly? I’ve been in Halloween mode since September 1st.” The playful retort embodies the mindset of die-hard Halloween fans who cannot wait to kick off the party well in advance.

Another fan said the universal expression of wishing to be on the show: “Never have I so wanted to crawl inside a show 😍.” That sums up the spirit of the show, a popular celebrity cake-up with a warm Halloween theme binding it all up.

Andrew Rannells, known for Broadway shows and credits like ‘Girls’ and ‘The New Normal’ brings wit and charm to the hosting gig. The energy between Rannells and the contest in the trailer indicates that this show is going to explore the fun and potential horror of celebrity baking without taking itself too seriously. This special looks to be a lighthearted seasonal treat for all to enjoy.”

Premieres on October 1st seem to be grabbing the mantle as a family stand-in for autumn; ‘The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Halloween’ is poised for this role. Your hot trailer unveils an audience ready for some kitchen witchery partnered with Halloween cheer. Certainly, that should be enough for any Halloween moment-wrought sweet-time.