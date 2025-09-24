Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Celebrates Jimmy Kimmel's Late Night Return

Instagram/@ananavarrofl

Political columnist and television personality Ana Navarro-Cárdenas celebrated Kimmel’s late-night wanderlust with her relatable take on the situation. Navarro-Cárdenas spoke of her difficulty in watching the broadcast, and surely, viewers agreed on her experiment as they shared how they too stayed awake for the coveted comeback episode of the host.

Advertisement

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas showered Kimmel with a fitting salute as he returned late in the night to entertain all his late-night viewers. “Welcome back @jimmykimmellive! My old ass is really struggling to stay awake. Anybody else with me?” From here, the viewers fell upon the comment section and knitted a kind of community where they all could discuss the hardship of remaining loyal to late-night television.

However, the immediate reaction was all aligned. One commenter agreed exactly with Navarro-Cárdenas and said, “Me toooo Ana! But, I’m glad I stayed awake. He was soooo good and funny!!” Many more felt the conflict of being tired but happy, the comments proceeding: “Lol Same!!! But so glad I did… even though I recorded it too just in case I fell asleep lol.” And that discussed both the bitter and the sweet of the comeback of the host: So committed, yet still needing every trick in the book.

The approval was widespread: staying up was daunting, but so worth it. “Yeah- same here Ana 😂but so worth it,” said another observer, summing up most of the sleepy discourse across the internet: anticipation outweighed weariness. The excitement was visible as another fan supported their crying: watching with tears hinting at emotional journeys bridging the host’s return from a heart-wrenching absence.

Working on rearranging their days were viewers for the whole thing. One explained, “Took a nap to be sure he got my rating tonight!!” This comment indicates live viewing is important to TV ratings and thus shows commitment in the strategic sense toward supporting the show. Another one went, “I took a nap today just to watch the comeback of the great Jimmy.” Such approaches show a fanbase that reorients their day just for a nightly-time show.

Kimmel’s performance was followed by shaded praise. “Great monologue! What we hoped for and then some!” The host was so held in esteem, and the other comment forecasted what resonated within the audience: “Perfect song and I loved the jokes.” One supporter cried out with great exaltation, “He was amazing, so proud of him what he said, and what he stands for.” The show also featured a fun Upside Down Challenge.

For many, the struggle was a badge of honor. “Yep!! I’ll be tired and excited at the same time. I’m sure tomorrow I may struggle, but no regrets!! We love you Jimmy!!” Pledging next-day pain for the sake of nightly pleasure describes well that his relationship stands between the host and the audience. Another revealed, “Although I love Jimmy I never stay up to watch his show. But tonight I sure did,” marking the occasion as an exception to the general rule. This dedication was rewarded with a free ticket offer for his Brooklyn return.

Advertisement

The thread was a testament to how Kimmel would rally his audience. Even those that fought sleep, came live like with Navarro-Cárdenas. This ambience of a great comeback is promising much and was able to deliver all of the warmth late night was craving for too long. The response turned loud enough to declare: For his loyal viewers, awakening Jimmy Kimmel back into the late-night scenery was worth every minute of lost sleep. The episode even addressed a recent Disney Plus cancellation controversy. In a lighter segment, Kimmel shared a surprising oyster-eating rule with the Workaholics stars.