Ana De Armas Became The Star Of A Candid Photoshoot

Ana de Armas appeared in spicy photos. The 34-year-old Cuban-Spanish actress tried on delicate sexy images.

The star of the film "For a Fistful of Kisses" showed a luxurious figure in a fashion shoot. Ana loves photo shoots and is always ready for reincarnations. However, this time the producers left the actress the way she was.

Makeup artists applied Anya's light makeup, emphasizing her facial features. The hair was left loose, slightly adding volume to it at the roots. Ana posed in a white tank top and panties, sitting on a sofa in a motor home.

The actress was wearing white socks and leather sneakers. The star looked languidly along the window, in which one could see other similar houses.

The stylists picked up a sexy look for Ana. Former lover of Ben Affleck put on a blue shirt. The actress was only underwear, socks, and sneakers. The star posed near the sink, holding a wooden spoon.

Ana opened up about what her relationship with Ben Affleck was like for her. Despite the fact that the romance of the actors lasted only a year, it became a real sensation. The star admitted that the attention of the paparazzi and tabloids pretty much exhausted her.

"It was just terrible. This was one of the reasons why I left Los Angeles," Ana said in an interview with Elle.

In a previous post, Former lovers Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (Ana de Armas) starred in the erotic thriller Deep Waters. The premiere of the film is only tomorrow, and critics have already been able to evaluate the picture. She disappointed them.

The new film reveals the story of a husband and wife. Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) look like the perfect couple from the outside.

They have a lovely daughter; they live in a beautiful mansion, and the couple communicates with successful and influential friends.