An Outspoken Critic Of Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" T-Shirts, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Has Spoken Out

Kanye West attacked Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the fashion editor at Vogue, by calling her "sister" when she criticized his White Lives Matter T-shirts. 'GABBY IS MY SISTER,' Ye posted beside a photo of Karefa-Johnson on Instagram on Tuesday night.

People should not go to sleep tonight because I did not have a two-hour meeting with Gabrielle at five o'clock and then eat at FERDIE, a well-known Italian restaurant in New York City. The Yeezy creator continued, saying that Baz Luhrmann, director of the Elvis film, filmed their encounter at the behest of Vogue's Anna Wintour.

After the event, the Donda rapper claims they posed for photos, but he was told not to share them online. Ye stated in his blog that he believed Karefa-Johnson was being utilized as a mouthpiece for her company when she commented on my expression; she has since refuted this.

He wrote, "We apologized to one another for how we made each other suffer; we got along and have both faced the struggle for inclusion in a world that is not our own."

SHE Objected I Oppose WE DISAGREE how the rapper wrapped up his message. However, we share a common appreciation for FERDIE AND FASHION, AT LEAST.

Although West appears to be making amends, Gigi Hadid wasted little time standing up for her pal by telling the rapper the exact spelling of her friend's name: It's Gabriella*.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Vogue condemned Ye's behavior as their employee and revealed that he and Karefa-Johnson had met.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor and a significant veteran contributor have Vogue's full support. However, bullying and harassment were explicitly directed at her. In a statement, the publication called the behavior "inappropriate."

We need more people like her to speak out now more than ever, and in her one-on-one meeting with Ye today, she did just that.