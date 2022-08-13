Amy Grant Delays The Rest Of Her Fall Tour Following Bicycle Accident

The "Baby, Baby" singer's management team revealed on Friday via her official Instagram page that her tour schedule in September and October will be postponed "due to Amy requiring more time to heal from injuries and a head trauma incurred in a bicycling accident" that occurred in Nashville last month.

Rather, Grant, 61, will perform from February through April of the next year. Tickets already purchased will be honored.

"Each day, Amy gets stronger. We are astounded by how quickly she recovers as she did following her heart surgery, "Jennifer Cooke, her manager, stated in a comment that was posted. But even though she's doing considerably better, we've had to make the painful choice to put off the fall tour so she can focus on getting healthier and regaining her strength.

"She desires to be able to deliver 100% when she tours, but sadly we do not anticipate that will be the scenario by the time preparations would start for the fall dates," she continued of the six-time Grammy winner.

She and her husband Vince Gill will perform on stage once more in November for the Michael W. Smith Christmas Tour at the yearly Ryman Residency.

"Since the tragedy, there have been a lot of well thoughts and blessings, and Amy would like to express her appreciation for them all. She is affected by the general goodwill that has been shown to her. I'm grateful, "Cooke went on.

The news was made a few days after an unexpected concert by Gill, 65, and Corinna, their youngest child, which was captured on Grant's Facebook page.

When My Amy Prays," a song Gill published for his wife, was not being played frequently lately, Gill informed the audience on the second night of a four-night residency at the Ryman in Nashville, explaining that "because of her incident that occurred and all she's been going through we've been a lot of thought about her."