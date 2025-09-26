Amy Childs Reveals 3D REFIRM Treatment For Postpartum Body Confidence

Instagram/@amychilds1990

With the journey of getting her confidence back just commencing, the TV presenter gave a sneak peek into a non-surgical body contouring procedure. The TV presenter and mother of four performed her first sittings of 3D REFIRM treatment to firm loose skin around her belly, resulting after serious weight loss from the health journey combined with stress due to her mom having nearly died from a heart attack.

Amy Childs started September on a major reset and is taking people along on the journey with her. In a pretty open post, the former star of ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ admitted to starting a treatment plan in order to feel “like her most confident self” after her “body has been through a lot.” Skin on her stomach lost its elasticity in her own words, “creepy and saggy” after the weight loss.

She promised an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek of her appointment at Emma Coleman Skin Clinics, undergoing the popular #3DREFIRM treatment by 3D Aesthetics UK. The treatment involved 2 main devices, 3D Power Sculpt, which she said felt a little weird but comfortable, and 3D Derma Fuse, which is a needle treatment for more targeted zones. Childs said she’s excited about the tailored plan and is eager to see the results over the next couple of months.

The post sparked myriad responses from the crowd. While most overwhelmingly supported her, some debated how such a tremendous weight loss came about in the first place. “So sad…. skin and bones,” one commenter wrote, admitting concern for how thin she looked. Another bluntly stated, “That’s because you were using weight loss jabs Amy. You lost weight too quickly.” This sparked a debate, with some standing up for Childs and others insisting that rapid weight loss due to medications was the obvious culprit.

One response from a mother told her story from the other side of the coin without pharmaceutical help. “I lost 10kg naturally after having 2 kids and I’ve got really bad saggy skin especially the lower belly. I never used jabs. Lifting weights helps and I’d love to look into any of these treatment that Amy is having.” Childs herself also got involved in the conversation, urging the user to consider the clinic. This engagement is so widespread among many post-birth women that it shifts the voice of conversation from mere speculation to a collective lived experience.

Some comments, while, others took a different approach in opposition toward refining procedures. One user responded, “Her stomach is absolutely fine the way it is!!!! Especially after 4 children. I’m proud of my stretch marks, looking ‘perfect’ is not a good! Let’s learn to love our natural beauty.” This created a small faction on societal pressures and accepting oneself as opposed to cosmetic procedures.

Speaking of the clinic, the official Emma Coleman Skin Clinics account thanked Childs for her trust, and the 3D Aesthetics UK brand also appreciated her for sharing the journey. In amongst the tangled web of mixed reactions, one clear theme emerges: the famous, pungent, and tragically enduring spotlight on celebrity health and body image. The very public and very much humanized addressing of insecurities by Amy Childs and seeking cure has, for better or for worse, resonated with many. These personal journeys inevitably reflect the personal choices we make as individuals in their quest for confidence, a theme often explored on shows like The Only Way Is Essex. Amy’s journey continues to be a topic of public interest.