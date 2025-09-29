Amy Childs Endorses Supreme CBD Oil For Anxiety And Insomnia Relief

Instagram/@amychilds1990

Amy Childs, the former TOWIE star, did a fascinating review wherein she expressed that for months she had been using Supreme CBD oil for anxiety and other ailments, declaring it to be her favorite. “Slightly hangover, guys” was how the reality TV star gave her fellow followers the discount code of 40% and within minutes an immediate slew of hundreds sought her advice, telling her about their positive experience with the cannabinoid.

Advertisement

At 34, the slight hangover was not enough to keep her from calling it a life saver,” with millions of her followers from her own mouth said. “So you all know I’ve been using Supreme CBD oil for months now and can’t believe the amazing response I’ve got from you all,” Childs said in her caption before throwing in heart and laughing-crying emojis. She touted the reputable nature of the company with “over 10000 5 reviews on trust pilot” and then gave her own specific endorsement for the 6000mg strength oil for use in anxiety, arthritis, fibromyalgia, and insomnia.

She prompted her audience to use her discount code Amy40 at checkout on the Supreme CBD site and gave the link in her bio so her followers could use it themselves. This promotion will add to the growing list of CBD promotions that bring the industry into mainstream focus, drawing attention to its projected health benefits relative to marijuana’s psychoactive effects.

And Amy’s followers gave an immediate and overwhelmingly positive reaction, with many sharing their own success stories with these products. One user stated, “Best products you can buy for anxiety and depression,” corroborating her own experience as testament to the supplement. Another veteran user said, “I been telling people about this company for years,” suggesting that the company already had a loyal customer base prior to Child’s endorsement.

Some commenters needed it; they were specifically asking about sleep: “I’m only sleeping 1 to 2 hours per night I’m going out of my mind how do I order it?” Another one asked about sleep for menopause: “I can’t sleep at all, especially as I’m perimenopausal, does it help sleep?” These comments indicate the huge battles sleep presents for several and their search for a natural support alternative beyond pharmaceutical intervention.

The pragmatics dominated the comments relating to purchase and pricing. “Where do I get this Amy x?” one asked. Another asked, “Where can I buy it?” Several asked about the price: “Where do you buy it from? Is it expensive?” Childs and her team answered most of these questions, directing users to the link in her bio and informing them of the 6000mg oil’s price of £60, with a promo code stretch for two months.

The latest info in these comments also revealed that some alternately considered CBD products, but they were looking for a recommendation from Childs: “Do you take the 6000 dose? My arthritis is extremely bad and I’m definitely wanting to give this a go but they do so many strengths,” said one, indicating they regarded her personal experience with the product as valuable. Another wanted to know: “Do you think the oils better than the gummies?”

Not all comments were relevant to CBD promotion. Some compliments for Childs extended to her looks, with one testifying: “Your skin looks incredible,” in spite of Childs’ mention of feeling “slightly hangover.” Others wanted to know about her wardrobe choices: “Where is your jumpsuit from, please?” and “where is your outfit from please?” typifying the multifaceted engagement one often witnesses in influencer content.

One particularly good comment raised some important medical issues: “I wonder can u take it if u are on anti depressants im on them years and the side effects are awful, but when I ask my doctor they are like oh no u have to stay on them.” This comment is a glimpse of that intricate relationship between alternative therapeutics and traditional pharmaceuticals, and the frustration felt by patients who conversantly stubbornly approach their condition medically.

The enthusiasm for Childs’ promotion of CBD reveals the rising interest in the general population for natural options to treat the rising concerns of anxiety, pain, and sleep disorders. She is speaking during a time when CBD graduated from being a niche item to being mainstream; might I add that doctors still advise to seek the consultation of press board-certified healthcare professionals before integrating such supplements into their present form of treatment?

Advertisement

Amy Childs is vocal about the endorsement of Supreme CBD oil, giving more credence to the idea of cannabis-based products in wellness culture stemming from her personal recommendation. The overwhelming positive response to her post just further goes to affirm that many are in search of an alternative way to deal with the illnesses that their own communities of traditional medicine have not satisfactorily answered yet. Amy recently enjoyed a family holiday with her partner Billy, and has been open about her postpartum journey.