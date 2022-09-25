Among The Organization's Celebrity Wish Granters, John Cena Is The Most Desired

According to Guinness World Records, the renowned actor and professional wrestler, who is 45 years old, currently holds the record for the most wishes that have been granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. There have been a total of 650 children whose dreams have been granted thanks to the WWE icon.

He began working with Make-A-Wish for the first time in 2002, and 10 years later, in 2012, he was granted the privilege of becoming the foundation's 1,000th wish. Make-A-Wish is an organization that grants wishes to children who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and are between the ages of 2 and 18. These children have the opportunity to make a wish, which will then be granted by the organization.

Cena has been named the most wished-for star of all time, according to Guinness World Records. In the 42 years since the foundation was established, no other individual has been able to grant more than 200 wishes.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he expressed his dedication to the foundation by saying, "I want them to have an experience that will stay with them to eternity." I never want the children or their families to be dealt with in a manner that gives them the impression that they are competing with anyone or anything at any time.

When The Peacemaker actor John Cena was recognized for granting 500 wishes in 2015, he spoke with ESPN about his charitable foundation and how much he enjoys the work that he does there.

Cena stated at the moment that he simply abandoned everything. In the event that I am able to provide an outstanding experience, you can count on me to be the first in line to do my part.

In January, when he made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the star of Vacation Friends talked about how delighted he is by the children who have made it their dream to see him.

The wish list at Make-A-Want is extremely extensive, and the organization will practically grant any wish that is submitted. I really want to have a good time with John Cena and see him wrestle. Cena commented that what he had just heard was the most amazing thing he had ever encountered in his life.