Amid Adam Levine's Infidelity Scandal, Model Behati Prinsloo Is Expecting The Couple's Third Child Together

Behati Prinsloo is showing off her growing baby bulge while celebrating the spooky holiday of Halloween. The model, carrying her third child with husband Adam Levine, posted a photo of her Halloween costume to her Instagram Account over the weekend.

Prinsloo, who is 34 years old, was seen wearing a black Aritzia blouse with long sleeves, which she matched with Beyond Yoga leggings that concealed her growing baby bump. She finished the look by applying edgy makeup, wearing her hair in a sloppy half-up, half-down top knot, and accessorizing with a pendant representing an extraterrestrial.

While cradling her growing baby bump, the Victoria's Secret Angel took a selfie inside her closet and captioned it, "Living in this @Aritzia long sleeve and @beyondyoga pants." The Halloween photo was taken only a few weeks after the couple was in the news due to an alleged cheating incident involving Levine.

Since Instagram model Sumner Stroh first came forward with cheating charges in a series of TikTok videos, the 43-year-old lead singer of Maroon 5 has been accused by many women of sending them suggestive direct messages.

Many things are being stated about me right now, and I'd like to set the record straight. As Levine said in a statement released after the scandal unfolded, he "exercised bad judgment" by engaging in "any flirty conversation" with anyone other than his wife. Even though I did not have an affair, there was a time in my life when I did something that I deeply regretted. I crossed the line.

He said there were times when it crossed the line but that he had addressed the issue and taken preventative measures to resolve it with his family. The only things that matter to me in this world are my wife and my children.

Being so foolish as to put in danger the only thing in my life that mattered was the biggest mistake I could have possibly made in my whole life. It is something I will never do again. I am willing to accept full responsibility. We are going to make it through this. And we will emerge more assertive on the other side of it together.