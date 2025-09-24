Amber Riley Jokes About The Rapture And Asks Where To Eat

Instagram/@msamberpriley

While referencing the rapture, Amber, the actress, set up demand for dramatic responses-and funny ones. The singer-actress jokingly said in her Instagram Story that she had been ‘left behind’ while asking for some good restaurant recommendations from her followers. Her lighthearted take on such a serious matter flew open the gate for fans who joined in with witty comments of their own, confirming that while some may have left, they were still very much Earth-bound.

Advertisement

So Amber chose chaos this morning? The Glee star took direct aim, with the video making everyone laugh. She starts out laughing, “Well, I guess we got left behind. I knew I did because all my friends are still here.” She then compliments her comedic timing by staring straight into the camera for the punchline: “A y’all some heated. Well, happy rapture day.” She then releases a question that will forever live on in humanity: “Where we bout to eat at??!”

That very Black woman kind of existential dread/guy-goofy-pragmatic one was delivered by Amber herself; with that very post, an area was born for everybody who scrolled on their phones that morning, had a moment to acknowledge that life somehow went on. And the comments are just killers.

It was basically a tutorial on Black Twitter humor, with many adopting a very particular measuring stick to determine whether or not the rapture had transpired: the presence or absence of certain esteemed celebrities. One anonymous commenter chimed in first, “Nah, Shirley Caesar still here…we good.” It stupidly grew with others joining in to affirm, “I was watching my mom like a hawk. We are good,” with another adding, “and CeCe Winans so all is well.” It became a joke: If those pillars of the community were present, then obviously it had not happened. Another fan reiterated the sentiment in her own way: “Cece Winans is here. I’m here. We’re good.”

And hilarious enough, that was also the logic. “I ain’t heard no trumpet nor seent a crack in the sky… I don’t think that man came yet” was funny in a very observational sense. The phrasing was just vivid and relatable, in contrast to another integral takeaway of hope verse reality, “Chile I woke up saying the same thing… Good thing the good book says we still got a little more time to get things together before 👀.” The side-eyed emoji said it all.

Some simply had no clue; one confessed, “Ain’t nobody told me there was a rapture 😂.” Yet another said, “Oh it was today lol I completely forgot.” I’m dying at their casualness. “The rich auntie laugh! 😂 >>>>>>>,” a fan exclaimed, which describes it to a T.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DO85RgNkUf5/

Giving that Amber was a trademark, raucous sort of laugh:

Amid the rapture jokes, others suggested options for lunch for Amber: one cheekily turned the question about food back to her with: “Wherever you cooking at because we see what you can do👀,” in reference to the sleek culinary skills she has shared online a time or two. In true fangirl form, another just had to say, “Girl I waiting on you to sing Gravity,” referencing a Glee fan favorite.

Advertisement

The whole thread became a humorous testament to community in the face of… well, whatever that was supposed to be. Amber Riley has always had a knack for taking life head-on with humor, and this was no exception. It took a period that could’ve been problematic and cast it as a joke for everyone to share, telling the world that the best way to tackle anything is to acknowledge how ridiculous it is and then move on to deciding where to get some lunch. The only things raptured were our funny bones.