Amber Riley And Raven Symoné Reveal Why Spades Is Banned In Their Homes

The phrase ‘Life or Death’ has become associated with Amber Riley‘s hilarious podcast excerpt that went viral within hours. The Glee star joined Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday on their show Tea Time to tell a very chaotic story about how spades became a forbidden game in their household. The story instantly resonated with thousands who appreciate how serious the competitive spirit gets during family game nights.

In the clip, posted in full on the Tea Time with Raven and Miranda Instagram account, Riley tells of a terribly bad spades tournament at a birthday party for Keke Palmer. The real drama obviously started late at home. “My family was at my house playing spades. My new house with my new furniture,” Riley relayed ominously. She said she was outside during the commotion inside. “Man, I flipped this bitch over.” In other words, they overturned the entire card table and perhaps some more furniture. That was it: no more spades, and taboo anytime in that house.

Reactions kept coming in and many related their stories to the upset. “Amber said ‘My family was at MY house. MY NEW HOUSE, PLAYING SPADES’ and right there is when I knew she messed up,” one commenter perfectly captured the moment. The reply section then exploded with countless agreeing comments, one user adding, “then said she was outside…..like maam,” and another jumping in-“That was some real risky behavior. With new furniture, too?!”

The discussion went far past spades to all the worthy enemies out there. One user proclaimed, “Spades and Uno were dropped off in our neighborhoods like crack 😭 just tearing us apart,” triggering dozens of laughing emojis and a chorus of agreement about those games ripping families apart. Another user joined in with the rest of the dangerous games: “Taboo, Spades, Uno, and Monopoly all roads lead to crying and controversy.”

These players sure had the kind of rules for getting together. “That is why the spades table needs to stay outside,” one said, followed by “outside and on either a stone surface or an old card table. Never the good furniture!” and “or in that garage when it gets cool outside. Lol But the good furniture??? No Ma’am no ham no turkey!!”

More curses of game nights followed. “I don’t know of any black person that doesn’t turn into a different character when the deck comes out!!” observed another user. Another one admitted: “I am black and can’t PLAAAYY PLAAAYY spades. So I sit my behinnnnddd in the back and watch! Better yet, I have to stand in the back because sitting is ONLY for the playasss!!”

That Raven-Symoné also brings a nice compliment throughout the comments with one stating, “That mfer raven funny af,” and another one stating, “I could listen to Raven and Amber talk all day.” It certainly seems that the chemistry the former child stars shared resonated with their audience.

What gave the most insight was from one of the commentators: “I will never ever ever be my wife’s spade partner again in life.” That statement was echoed by many users sharing the traumatic stories of similar game nights.

The viral moment also reiterates how serious family card nights can be-these were very serious indeed-inserting cabinet personalities between furniture flippings and game bans. Every single word of the story unites everyone who has faced competing spirits that turn friendly card game parties into high-stake battles.

And if the comments are anything to go by, with spades, it’s not just a game-it’s an experience that curates memories, sometimes even memories of a lifetime of bans. This story has also brought attention to Amber Riley’s other projects.