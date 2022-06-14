Amber Heard went to New York on a private jet

The scandalous trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has come to an end, but the passions around this couple are still heating up. Recently, rumors appeared on the Web that the actress would soon declare herself bankrupt.

After that, some media began to claim that the Pirates of the Caribbean star wanted to give up the money won. However, as it turned out, such generosity is not at all worth it.

Judging by the first pictures that the paparazzi took after Amber lost in court, the girl does not deny herself anything. Despite the fact that Depp's ex-lover's lawyers claim that she cannot afford to pay monetary compensation to her ex-husband, the girl flew to New York on a private jet.

Moreover, the actress's journey did not end in one city, and she flew to Washington, having already transferred to another business jet. Heard was accompanied by Sister Whitney and her assistant.

As a reminder, Depp won $10 million in non-pecuniary damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. However, the judge ordered him to pay Amber $2 million in damages.

Ultimately, Heard owes her ex-husband more than $ 8 million; however, as Internet users suggest, the money "Captain Jack Sparrow" will not wait.

One user reported that Amber Heard had broken into speculation and owed $8.35 million to Johnny Depp, but she only flew to New York for a day, then returned to Virginia on a private jet.

I think it is hypocritical for Amber Heard to claim that she has no money to pay Johnny Depp and charities, but she can afford a YSL purse, a private jet, a PR team, and a monthly wage of 22,000.

Recently, Johnny Depp's lawyer, Benjamin Chew, appeared on a talk show where he signaled that he would drop the damages charges if Amber Heard agreed not to appeal the decision.