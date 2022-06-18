Amber Heard says she loves Johnny Depp

Actress Amber Heard , in the first interview for NBC after the defeat in court against Johnny Depp , spoke about her feelings for her ex-husband.

The artist explained that she is experiencing conflicting feelings that are "hard to understand." "I love him. I loved him with all my heart and tried my best to mend a deeply broken relationship. And I couldn't. I don't have any bad feelings or anger towards him," Heard said.

At the same time, the Aquaman star claims that he does not give up his words that Depp hurt her during her marriage. "I know it's probably hard to understand. Or maybe very easy if you've ever loved someone... It should be easy," she shared.

Earlier it became known that on July 25, a hearing on a new lawsuit against Johnny Depp would take place. The actor will testify on charges of beating on the set.

Court documents allege that the actor punched the manager twice in the chest and caused "emotional distress" with verbal attacks. In addition, Depp allegedly offered Brooks $ 100,000 to punch him in the face.

The manager added that the actor was intoxicated during the altercation. Deep's interests will be protected by Camilla Vasquez, who worked with the actor during the contempt of court case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The lawsuit was filed in the Washington Post in 2018, in which she spoke out against being a domestic violence survivor. Depp's lawyers argued that the piece clearly referred to Depp even if his name was not mentioned.

But when pressured by Guthrie, Heard insisted that her intention was not to harm or "cancel" her ex-husband.

He said, "It wasn't about my relationship with op-Ed Johnny." What about op-Ed was that I lent my voice to a larger cultural conversation that we were doing at the time.