Amber Heard is writing a book about her shady marriage to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has signed a multi-million dollar contract to create a book about Depp.

Actress Amber Heard is set to write a book about her controversial marriage to actor Johnny Depp . This is reported by OK! Magazine.

Heard is said to have signed a multi-million dollar contract to produce the book. In particular, the insider explains her decision by saying that she is "not in the position to refuse the money."

In addition, adds a knowledgeable source, Heard suspects that in the near future, she would not get big roles in Hollywood in connection with her recent loss of a trial with Depp, who accused her of defamation.

"Amber admits that her career in Hollywood is over. She is already in talks about the book and is very excited. She has nothing to lose now; she will tell everything," the insider promises.

A friend of Johnny Depp, in an interview with People, told what the actor intends to do after winning the court against ex-wife Amber Heard.

"Now Johnny can get back to doing what he loves. He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead of him. He also looks forward to continuing the work. Johnny just wants his career back. He loves acting," said an unnamed source.

Also, a friend of the artist claims that Depp "does not gloat" after winning the libel case. "The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it is over. Now Johnny is not even talking about the trial," the insider shared.