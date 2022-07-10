Amber Heard Has Requested A New Trial As She Believes The Wrong Juror Sat On Jury On Amber Heard And Johnny Depp Trial

You may have thought that the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial was over. However, new rumors circulate that Amber Heard has asked for a new trial after finding out one of the Jurors in the trial was not who was supposed to be there. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are both actors that have worked their way up the Hollywood ladder. They have appeared in many shows individually and have gained millions of followers all around the world.

However, Amber Heards' legal team is now claiming that the trial should run again. They claim they make is that the person who showed up for the trial was not the person that was summoned for jury duty. After the original trial, Heard had been ordered by the Judge to pay Johnny Depp $10 million in damages. The start of the trial had begun after Amber posted an opinion article in 2018 calling herself a domestic abuse victim but not naming her abuser. She had been paid $2 million in compensation.

Heard's legal team has stated that Juror number 15 was listed as a 77-year-old on the jury panel list. However, there is a 52-year-old with the same name at the same address. The legal team says that the person who appeared for the jury duty was the younger one.

The legal team also mentioned how jurors are asked to identify their identity before their court service. Jurors are also asked to identify themselves on a juror questionnaire webpage in Fairfax County which is a questionnaire that asks Jurors to log in with their birth date.

They believe that because there was a compromise in the integrity of the juror, the right to a jury trial and the due processes are disturbed. A representative of Heard claims that she planned to appeal the verdict of the multimillion-dollar lawsuit in June.

Amber claims that she fears future defamation after her trial with Depp. The likeliness of another trial is unknown as of yet. However, fans who have found out about Heard wanting a new trial are on Depp's side and support him throughout everything that happens.