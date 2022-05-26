Amber Heard had commented on the rumors about the affair with James Franco when she was married.

The showdown between Johnny Depp and Amber Gerd continues. During a new court hearing, the actress responded to accusations that she had an affair with James Franco while married to the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Recall that more than a year ago, a video appeared on the network of how Amber and James met at night and headed to the penthouse, where the actress lived with Depp, who was absent that day. Then the man accused Heard of treason, and this is what she says about it now.

According to the blonde, she was close friends with Franco because they worked together in two films and lived nearby. On that day, she allegedly needed support because she was suffering from a crisis in her relationship with Johnny. That is why she turned to James.

Amber said of that night, noting that there was a purely platonic relationship between her and Franco.

He further explained what the Pirates of the Caribbean star did when he found out about the scenes. There was, how could I tell him when I had any such scene, and I told him on that occasion. He was angry with me, but he was not on the phone. He was yelling at me, 'How can you! How can you tell me when I'm filming this scene when I'm working. "I instantly told him it was relevant, but he said," How can you tell me that. 'It was like I told her I had an affair. He began to associate less with reality because these arguments would be over the phone.