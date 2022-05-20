Amber Heard Confirms Cut of Her Role in ' Aquaman 2 '. Actress Heard says her role in Aquaman 2 was cut to 10 minutes due to controversy.

36-year-old American actress Amber Heard has confirmed that her role in the second part of the Aquaman movie was reduced to 10 minutes due to scandalous legal proceedings with her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. Entertainment reports.

The actress admitted that she had to "fight really hard" to continue acting in Hollywood after a high-profile divorce. Heard accused Depp of creating a smear PR campaign that practically ruined her film career.

The star said that she was forced into lengthy negotiations to take part in the second part of "Aquaman" as Warner Bros., which is engaged in filming the picture, wanted to completely exclude Hurd from the project. According to the actress, she ended up appearing for 10 minutes in a "very stripped down version" of the actual story planned for her character Mera in Aquaman 2.

In addition, the number of advertising contracts with Hurd also decreased. In 2018, the star became a representative of the L'Oreal brand, but during the scandalous litigation, the cosmetics company practically stopped working with the artist.

Advertisement

Answering a question about whether the actress is taking part in film projects now, Hurd replied that she starred in one film, for which she was paid 65 thousand dollars (the actress's fee for the first part of Aquaman was one million dollars).

At the end of April, a petition against Heard's participation in Aquaman 2 was signed by 2.3 million people.