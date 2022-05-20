Amber Heard confessed to lying while speaking in the Supreme Court. Actress Amber Heard confessed to lying during a speech at the Supreme Court. 36-year-old American actress Amber Heard admitted that she lied during the court hearings in the divorce case from Hollywood actor Johnny Depp . It is reported by the New York Post.

During the latest Heard libel trial against Depp, the actress admitted that she did not spend the $ 7 million compensation received from her ex-husband after the division of property to charity, as she initially argued in the UK High Court in 2020.

Then the star announced that she had donated half of the amount to the American Civil Liberties Union ACLU, and the second part was given to Los Angeles Children's Hospital.

At the current meeting, Hurd admitted that she lied two years ago and accused Johnny Depp of this. The actress said that she planned to spend the money received on charity, but because of the lawsuits filed by her ex-husband against her, she had to use these funds to hire lawyers and prepare for new courts.

Advertisement

"I was unable to make this donation because Johnny Depp sued me in 2019. I'm still going to do it, but for this, it is necessary that he stop suing me," said the star in court.

Earlier, Amber Heard said that her role in Aquaman 2 was reduced to 10 minutes due to high-profile lawsuits with Johnny Depp.