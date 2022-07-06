Amber Heard calls for Johnny Depp's verdict to be overturned

The actress does not want to leave things as they are. At the end of April, the most discussed trial of this year started in Virginia - Amber Heard against Johnny Depp .

At the end of May, the actress was nevertheless found guilty of defamation and ordered to pay compensation to her ex-husband in the amount of about $ 10 million.

Even then, insiders said that the Aquaman star would appeal against this verdict. And, apparently, they were not mistaken.

At the end of last week, Amber's lawyers filed a motion with the court asking for the jury's verdict to be overturned.

According to documents obtained by the Daily Mail journalists, Depp's team did not provide enough evidence that he was slandered. In addition, the lawyers of the actress referred to the incompetence of some of the jurors.

"No real evidence was presented - only circumstantial. There is not even a reason to doubt that Ms. Heard's statements were actually false," the papers obtained by reporters say. Lawyers insist that some of the jurors were not properly checked and could hardly have taken such a position in court at all.

Depp's lawyers, by the way, have already responded to the petition. "We quite expected this. Now, this whole process will be delayed even more. But this is unlikely to change the picture as a whole," said the head of Johnny's team, Ben Chu.

Since then, an old Johnny interview has resurfaced on the Internet as he speaks kind words to Heard.

In 2015, during the premiere of Amber's film The Danish Girl, Johnny told Eonline, "We connect on many levels, but the first thing I really got was that she's a friend of the Blues. I'll play some old obscure blues song, and she knew what it was. Beautiful. I'm a lucky man.