Amber Heard calls for annulment of a jury verdict in defamation case

Actress Amber Heard has appealed to a Virginia court demanding that the jury's decision about her guilt in defamation of Johnny Depp be overturned. It is reported by The New York Post.

According to a statement by Amber Heard's lawyers, filed on Friday, July 1, the jury's verdict of her guilt does not correspond to the evidence presented at the trial, and in addition, the jury selection itself was carried out with violations.

According to the 43-page document, during the libel trial, Johnny Depp did not prove that Amber Heard's 2018 Washington Post column on domestic violence ruined his career and reputation - which is exactly what he accused his ex-wife of filing a defamation claim.

"Mr. Depp did not provide evidence of any financial loss he suffered between December 2018 and November 2020 as a result of the publication of the column.

There is no evidence that any creative or commercial opportunity was missed because of the speaker," Amber Heard's lawyers said in a statement.

In addition, it is indicated that the jury of one of the members incorrectly indicated the date of birth - 1945 instead of the real 1970.

"This discrepancy raises the question of whether the 15 jurors were actually subpoenaed in accordance with the law and whether they were tested by the court for their ability to serve as a jury," Amber Heard's lawyers said.

They demanded to cancel the court verdict, according to which the actress was ordered to pay a total of $ 10.3 million to her ex-husband and reconsider the case.

Following the ruling, Depp's lawyers indicated that Pirates might be willing to give up its share of the Star Award.

But Herd has since repeated many of his claims against him, including in an interview with NBC, suggesting that the matter is, at least for Herd, far from resolved.

Earlier it was reported that Amber Heard would write a book about her scandalous marriage to Johnny Depp.