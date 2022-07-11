Amber Heard Asked The Court To Review The Libel Case With Johnny Depp Because The Jury

Amber Heard 's lawyers asked the court to take into account the mistakes made in the previous proceedings and appoint a new trial in the libel case with Johnny Depp . It is reported by CNN.

Defenders of the actress said that one of the subpoenas was sent to the wrong juror. According to the documents, juror No. 15 was born in 1970, and a man with the same last name but born in 1945 was summoned to the meeting. They also live at the same address.

"Juror No. 15 was not the same person who was summoned to court on April 11, 2022. Therefore he was not a member of the jury and could not be a juror in this trial," the lawyers noted.

Previously, the actress's defenders argued that the number of damages awarded to Depp after winning the court was excessive and not supported by evidence.

Johnny filed a defamation suit against Amber over an option he wrote for the Washington Post in 2018.

Heard and Depp were suing in a libel case. In April 2019, the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife for implicitly alluding to domestic violence in her column for the Washington Post. The actress filed a counterclaim. As a result, Depp won the process.

Initially, the court ordered Heard to pay the actor $15 million: compensation in the amount of $10 million, as well as a fine of $5 million. Then the fine was reduced to $350,000.

In last week's filing, Heard's lawyers first raised a possible jury issue, claiming that the damages awarded to Depp were excessive and uncooperative with the trial evidence.

He also accused Depp of "relying on punctuality and judicially privileged statements, which are the basis for his defamation through his baseless claims.

