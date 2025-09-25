Amara La Negra Celebrates Panamanian Culture With Congo Dance Performance

Instagram/@amaralanegraaln

Amara La Negra, a Dominican-American singer and TV personality, just gave a Panamanian-Congressional celebration of Panamanian culture full of joy. The moment prompted Amara La Negra to fall in love with Panama while doing a traditional Congo dance for the camera. To Amara, it meant more because many of her followers are Panamanians.

The artist shared the short video with a sweet caption: “Que Bello Colón! Que Viva Panamá 🇵🇦!” The video showed Amara enjoying the rhythms of Congo, which deeply track back to Afro-Panamanian origins; they find their origin in Colón province. Listening to the recording, Amara can be heard speaking very passionately about self-empowerment. She told whoever is bullied because of the color of their skin to use that as their strength; she continued, “When you learn the power of your Blackness with wisdom, you can break many barriers.”

The comments by the viewers were mostly enthusiastic and full of that national pride. One person commented shortly after, “You can tell you enjoyed it. 👏👏 Welcome always to Panama.” Another remarked about some kind of ancestral connection: “Beautiful, you have Panamanian blood 🇵🇦 you dance very beautifully.”

Many remarked on the naturalness of her dancing. One fan commented, “Very coordinated the Congo dance steps 👏👏 you have the flow.” Another agreed, “But how well you dance Congo @amaralanegraaln.” Some of the comments even jokingly referred to her as Panamanian because of how truly authentic her performance was: “Amara is Panameña in another life ahaha,” while another added, “@amaralanegraaln you have to be Panameña, you surprise me every day!!! You are SPECTACULAR 👏😍✨.”

A detailed look at the celebration of culture was made by the commenter who complimented one of her costumes: “Bellísima to the sound of a Congo dance… gracias por disfrutar cada pedazo de mi hermosa tierra.” The cultural relevance, however, was made plain to others. “Your Afro-descendant roots immediately caught the rhythm of the Congo Dance in the beautiful province of Colón. Welcome to Panama, a country 32% Afro-descendant.” This observation essentially expounded on why so many were so convinced by the execution.

“IT LOOKS MUCH BETTER ON HER THAN THE POLLERA..SHE LOOKS DIVINE…😍 FOR THE GOSSIPY OLD WOMEN WHO GOT OFFENDED WHEN I POSTED THAT THE REGIONAL CONGO DRESS LOOKED BETTER ON HER….THEY ONLY GOT OFFENDED BECAUSE IT IS A TYPICAL COSTUME FROM COLON NNNN😂,” explained a very fiery comment about a previous argument regarding her wearing traditional dress. This shows that her embracing of culture has definitely been appreciated and, in some ways, catapulted into cultural validation.

Most reactions gave a warm acceptation to the prompt: Many welcome her repeatedly with, “Welcome to my beloved country, 🇵🇦,” and sometimes jokingly, “Amara you already have your Panamanian ID C-3 ❤️ 🙌😍.” One user summed up the atmosphere: “You definitely are a Black woman with flavor👏👏🔥🔥😍😍.” Her recent Valentino shoot also showcased her powerful presence.

Amara La Negra’s post transcended this mere trip moment for Afro-Latino alliance and cultural pride. By getting down and dirty in a sacred tradition, Amara honored Panama while simultaneously affirming her own message: a great strength grows from embracing your identity to break barriers with. The excited welcome by Panamanians shows she did indeed share a real moment of genuine cultural connection. She recently had a fun girls night out with Shay Johnson. The singer has also been known to spark debate on social issues, and she isn’t afraid to call out Instagram illusions with bold statements.