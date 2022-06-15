Amanda Seyfried ruined the image with just one detail

Amanda Seyfried 's style is by no means flashy. On the contrary, most often, the actress chooses relatively restrained and elegant images, but the last appearance of the star of the film "Mean Girls" was still an exception.

So, Amanda supported her husband actor Thomas Sadoski during the Tribeca Film Festival in a rather strange red mini dress. At first glance, the outfit looked quite acceptable, but its rear view raised a lot of questions for the beauty stylist.

Another of the 88 stars, Naturi Naughton, arrived at the event in a black dress without straps, which further enhanced her coffee cleavage.

He was wearing black gloves up to his elbows. The power star parted her hair in the middle and let it fall off her back.

The infamous actress gained access with a diamond necklace and a pair of large dangling earrings.

he fact is that a voluminous train was fastened to the dress, which Internet users called the "hump." "God, burn it immediately," "What a nightmare," "Hunchback with the face of an angel," "Ass like Kim?" "Added volume, then. Very well", "Fire her stylist," celebrity fans ironically commented on the photo.

Otherwise, Amanda's image was flawless: she focused on her eyes, choosing make-up in brown shades, painted her lips with muted pink lipstick, and straightened her blond curls, parting on the side.

According to Seyfried's stylist Elizabeth Stewart, her outfit is Carolina Herrera, but her real star is the necklace, which Stewart revealed on Instagram. And have been achieved in a sustainable manner in Botswana. "

The caption continues, "Catherine made this necklace specifically for Amanda as part of #BlackIsBrillian, a project De Beers and Radvocacy]to enhance black voices and talent and her on the global red carpet. It was started to represent justice.