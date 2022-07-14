Amanda Bynes And Fiancé Paul Michael Decided To Take Their Time

In the 2000s, Amanda Bynes was one of the main stars of youth cinema. Great hopes were placed on the actress, prophesying her a brilliant career.

But early fame did not have the best effect on the psychological state of the celebrity. She was at the center of scandals several times, as a result of which the judge decided to leave her under the care of her parents and force her to undergo treatment.

Many years later, Amanda seems to be starting to feel a lot better. During one of the rehabilitation courses, she even met Paul Michael-he received treatment in the same clinic.

Very soon, Amanda and Paul realized that they were made for each other. They met for a couple of years, after which Michael proposed to his beloved. Bynes announced her engagement to her fans on February 14, 2020.

Since then, fans have been waiting for Amanda and Paul to get married, but this has never happened.

Rumors about the breakup of the couple even appeared on the Web, but their joint photos, which were recently taken by the paparazzi, refuted this theory.

Insiders decided to clarify. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, they explained that the actress and her fiancé decided to take their time.

"They broke off the engagement, but they are still together and love each other. They had their ups and downs, so over time, they realized that they were a little rushed with the wedding.

But they are still devoted to each other," the source said, talking to reporters.

"Amanda looks great and has had many difficult and important experiences that have helped her become an incredible woman.

She's smart, she's beating him, and she's doing better than ever." Source continued. "Paul is in law school after ten years of working in healthcare and doing well."