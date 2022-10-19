Amal Clooney Attended The Los Angeles Premiere Of Her Husband C's Forthcoming Film Ticket To Paradise, Which Also Stars Julia Roberts

The Ocean's franchise star, who is 61 years old, and his wife Amal, who is 44 years old, were present at the Regency Village Theatre with the film's costars Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, and Billie Lourd, as well as the film's director, Ol Parker.

Amal donned a red striped dress from Alexander McQueen's Spring 2003 collection, while George chose a silver suit from the designer's Spring 2003 collection. After spending Saturday night at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, the couple showed up on the red carpet the next night.

Amal attended the gala wearing a bright green ruched Del Core dress with a metallic handbag, and George participated in the banquet wearing a black-and-white tuxedo. The wedding took place on September 27, 2014, in Venice, Italy, and the happy couple is now the proud parents of twins Alexander and Ella, who are five years old.

As George and Amal prepared to present the first annual Albie Awards on September 29 on behalf of their Clooney Foundation for Justice, George recently revealed to PEOPLE what he enjoyed most about collaborating with Amal on the project.

To put it simply, we work together on everything. For example, we worked together to conceive twins! He said that while standing in front of the New York Public Library. But you should know that this case is fascinating since Amal has successfully rescued journalists from imprisonment in Egypt, Azerbaijan, and everywhere throughout the world, including Myanmar.

Celebrity visitors, such as his costar from Ticket to Paradise, Roberts, 54 years old, attended the event that honored people who have devoted their lives to the pursuit of justice. Their work together on the Albie Awards and with their foundation is something that, according to George, his wife looks pretty talented at doing.

My dad worked in the media for many years. I feel a solid connection to them because her mother worked in journalism. According to George, it is "very wonderful for me" when she can have people who have been wrongfully accused of doing their jobs released from prison. Therefore, as for myself, I could not be more pleased with my wife.