Alyson Hannigan Celebrates Dancing With The Stars Pro Jan With A Clever Pun

Instagram/@alysonhannigan

Using the occasion of witnessing a live thing for dance reality, the actress put a Taylor Swift pun to cinema in all sorts of appreciation for Jan. The actress, in fact, was present to cheer for the dancer, which elicited instantaneous rejoinders of jubilation from her followers in celebration of Hannigan’s approval.

Advertisement

In layman terms, Alyson Hannigan Denisof is living her version of fan life. The actress expressed utter joy on social media over attending a recent episode of Dancing With The Stars, sitting there to appreciate one of the professional dancers, Jan. The post, brief and to the point, read, “I SWIFTly became a fan girl for Jan last night.” The purposely capitalized form of “SWIFTly” was a not-so-subtle homage to the pop megastar, whose presence and music invariably bleed into the dance contest. Thus, Hannigan’s presence was fairly soon detected by the show’s watchers, making it a tiny moment, yet huge in the crossover realm between the actress and the program’s fan base.

The mother of all comment sections erupted with cheers from fans overwhelmed at seeing Ma’am Hannigan dance studio audience. Another user said, “This is awesome I absolutely Love this !! Loved seeing you in the audience last night on DWTS !! You looked amazing.” Another just said, “I LOVE THIS FOR YOU!!!” Most of the comments were positive and attributed her presence with adding to all the fun that was the show.

The Swift theme recurs a lot in the comment section. Many stated that in supporting Jan, Hannigan was pretty much on the road toward the Swift universe. “You’re this🤏 close to meeting Taylor!” said one member of the community. “One degree away from Taylor!” echoed another. Highlighting the unique position Jan holds as a dancer featured far too often with Swift’s numbers on the show basically create a highway for Swifties all over the world.

They wondered for how long Hannigan had secretly been a Jan fan jokingly. One said, “Lets be real @alysonhannigan you’ve been a Jan Stan since the Eras tour kicked off. And honestly, who hasn’t?!? ❤️.” This insinuates her support might date back longer than her “SWIFTly” caption suggested-a testament to Jan’s renown. Another one said, “Don’t lie, you had to of been a fan of Jan way before this!” This means they’re all for legit, long-time support. The show also features other stars, like Alix Earle.

Exactly about the praise shared for him: “Such a phenomenal dancer and person! Loved him dancing for Taylor and even more knowing he’s earned his place in the dance world in his own right!” There lies a real point: though a lot of exposure from Jan’s performances on Swift songs has gotten him, his talent can stand alone. The cast also includes Lindsay Arnold Cusick.

Advertisement

This post is a classic example of a celebrity doing pop culture on relatable terms. This was not a formal announcement or press release. It was an honest moment of excitement that she simply shared with her followers. The wordplay was clever, so it stuck around. Coupled with the sheer joy in the comment section, that one post became a celebration of fandom, dancing, and a bit of Taylor Swift magic. The very fabric of television drama and musical fandom was bridged in mass appeal with her presence there and the post following it. This is a reminder that celebrities can also be fans, and sometimes the best posts are the sincere ones, a sentiment shared by Scott Hoying.