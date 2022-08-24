Aly And AJ Michalka Were Almost Given Leading Roles In 'Hannah Montana' According To AJ Michalka

AJ Michalka, one-half of the pop duo Aly & AJ, presented her side of the tale, saying they were the show's first picks after Hannah Montana 's casting director Lisa London disclosed the final three actresses who were selected to play the main role on the well-liked Disney show.

AJ, 31, posted on the duo's Twitter account on Monday, "I like Lisa London, but I have some tea beyond the tea to spill." "I know this totally doesn't matter but thought I'd pipe in," I said, "but Gary Marsh originally gave the character of 'Hannah Montana' to Aly, and I was offered the role of 'Lilly Truscott,' [Hannah's best friend].

Over the course of his more than three decades with the corporation, Marsh held a variety of positions, including President, Entertainment, and Disney Channels Worldwide. The sister acting team previously played the lead roles in the Disney romantic teen comedy Cow Belles.

Hannah Montana featured Miley Stewart, a high school student, as she balanced family, friends, and school during the day and performed as a covert pop star at night. From 2006 through 2011, there were four seasons of the program.

In the end, Miley Cyrus was chosen to play Stewart, and Emily Osment was cast as Lilly. Aly Michalka, the older sister, has already spoken about the Disney show part offers.

The 33-year-old admitted last year on the Between Cut and Action podcast that she was "very definite" about turning down the part.

"All I could think was, "I don't want to do this." I'm not interested in performing a singing show. Not in a show where I play two characters, "She spoke up. "Although I perform alone, my sister and I are a pair in real life. I predict that people will find this to be utterly perplexing."