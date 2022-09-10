Although Kylie Jenner Dropped Hints, She Is Not Yet Ready To Reveal The Name Of Her 7-Month-Old Baby

Kylie Jenner recently dropped a huge hint, but she's still not yet ready to reveal the name of her and Travis Scott's 7-month-old boy after altering it from Wolf.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained that she had not altered his name formally or legally during an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show on Thursday.

His name remains Wolf, according to his passport, but that isn't going to be his name, said Jenner, 25. We're merely seething and waiting. He isn't known as Wolf.

The "Kardashians" actress continued, "Scott, 31, frequently comes up with amazing names and changes the name again, so I'm not quite ready to reveal." In response to Corden's 44-year-old advice to focus on one, Jenner said, "We have."

The reality star said "No" when the late-night presenter questioned whether the moniker still had an animal connection. After welcoming daughter Stormi four years prior, Jenner gave birth to her second child in February.

The beauty entrepreneur gave her child the name Wolf at first, but the following month she updated her Instagram fans. The Hulu star shared via Stories in March that "WE JUST REALLY DIDN'T Think LIKE IT WAS HIM." FYI OUR SON'S NAME ISN'T WOLF ANYMORE.

By April, Jenner admitted to Extra that she was hesitant to share her baby's name out of concern that she would change it again. Simply because I keep spotting wolves everywhere, I felt the need to share. Jenner has also kept her son's pictures to herself, failing to include him in social media posts.

She has, though, been open about her postpartum difficulties in interviews, most recently in a trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians.

In the trailer, Kendall Jenner was advised by the founder of Kylie Cosmetics that she should be joyful even though she had been sobbing continually for around three weeks after giving child.