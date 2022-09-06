Allegations against Tiffany Haddish And Aries Spears Have Been Raised with Accusations Of Sexual Assault On Children

Allegations against celebrities sometimes ruin their entire careers. While some of the allegations are fake and just to gain attention, sometimes allegations can be alarming for those that hear them for the first time.

Recently, two anonymous individuals Jane and John Doe, aged 22 and 15 respectively, have claimed that Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears sexually assaulted them for a skit. The two claimed that they had been minors at the time as the assault happened a few years ago. A lawsuit has been filed against both of them for their misconduct. The lawsuit was filed by Jane herself.

However, Andrew Brettler, Tiffany’s lawyer has denied all of the allegations. According to him, he says “Plaintiff’s mother … has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years. Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down.”

The sketch itself had been on the popular YouTube comedy channel “Funny or Die” until it had been deleted by the channel itself in 2018 after they became aware of the video. In a statement by the channel, they said “Funny or Die’ found this video disgusting and would never produce such content. We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding, or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence.”

The two accusers have claimed that they have gone through years of trauma and depression because of the actions of Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The allegations also include the fact that Tiffany Haddish made the children feel comfortable and safe but it was simply a grooming tactic used by predators for more explicit child pornography skits.

Tiffany Haddish has been under fire since the allegations have been made and Aries Spears does not have it any better on his end.