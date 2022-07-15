All Three Jonas Brothers Are Officially Dads!

With the arrival of the second daughter of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner , soon after the first daughter of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra , it is now official; All three Jonas Brothers are dads! And Fans could not feel older as the teen boy band that they grew up crushing on are now all married and fathers.

Joe Jonas is married to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The couple first began dating in 2016 and after 3 years of dating, they made it official by marrying in 2019. They welcomed their first daughter in 2021 and named her Willa Jonas and their second daughter in 2022 but the name of the second daughter has not been revealed to the public as of yet. Joe and Sophie prefer to keep their private lives away from the TV and the internet as much as possible.

Nick Jonas is married to Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra. The two first started dating in 2017 and tied the knot in 2018. The couple revealed in January of this year that they had welcomed a baby daughter into the world via surrogate and the internet discovered that the exact date of birth of the baby girl was the 15th of January. The couple decided to name the baby girl Malti Marie.

And finally, the oldest of the lot, Kevin Jonas is married to Danielle Jonas . The two first met in 2007 while they were in the Bahamas with their families. They ended up dating for 3 years before getting married in 2009. Kevin and Danielle are fathers to 2 daughters, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.